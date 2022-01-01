Wontons in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve wontons
More about The Loop - MPLS
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WONTONS
|$16.00
Stuffed with buffalo glazed chicken, cream cheese and herbs, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with amablu coleslaw, celery and ranch
More about Pho Mai
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Wonton Soup
|$13.45
Delicious homemade Wontons (qty 12) in a light & flavorful broth.
|Wonton Egg Noodle Soup w/ BBQ Pork
|$13.75
Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served with BBQ Pork and homemade Wontons (qty 6)!
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.95
Crispy Fried Cream Cheese Wontons (6)
More about V Bistro
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
|Mi Wonton
|$10.95
Thin Egg Noodle Soup in Chicken Broth. served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño peppers, lime wedge. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions.
Pork & Shrimp filled wontons and BBQ Pork Slices
|Wonton Soup Large
|$9.90
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
More about The Loop - West End
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Buffalo Chicken Wontons
|$16.00
Stuffed with buffalo glazed chicken, cream cheese and herbs, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with amablu coleslaw, celery and ranch
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#10 Cream Cheese Wontons
|$10.00
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|5B. Cream Cheese Wontons
|$8.50
Six cream cheese wontons deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.
|51. Wonton Soup
|$6.50
More about KIKU BISTRO
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
KIKU BISTRO
2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Cream Cheese Wonton
|$9.00
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Wonton Soup
|$6.75
Wontons stuffed with ground chicken, onion, cilantro and cabbage in a chicken broth. CANNOT be made GF or V.
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$8.75
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese.
Cannot be made GF or V.
Sweet & Sour Sauce: GF and Vegan.
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Wonton Soup
|$5.95
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Wonton Soup
|$9.00
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.00
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Duck Bacon Wontons
|$14.00
Crunchy wontons, cream cheese, charred sweet corn, red peppers, green onions, chipotle raspberry drizzle
More about Tori 44
Tori 44
2203 44TH AVE N, Minneapolis
|Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Wontons
|$10.00
Rich, Sweet and Savory Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon Fried Wontons with house Sweet n' Sour sauce.
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
FRENCH FRIES
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS
|Cheese Wontons (6x)
|$4.55
Cream cheese mixture of garlic and scallions, folded inside a wonton wrapper then deep fried. Served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
More about MCAD Cafe
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie
|$15.95
Don't forget to add beverages to your order!
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#14 Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons & napa in chicken broth. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
|#11 Wontons
|$7.50
Six crispy wontons - cream cheese or jalapeño cream cheese
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina
|Cream Cheese Wonton (8)
|$6.45
8 pieces
|Wonton Soup
|$4.25
Cup / Pint
More about Thai Fusion
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|7. Cream Cheese Wontons (8)
|$7.99
Eight Cream cheese wonton deep fried with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Flamin Thai
SANDWICHES
Flamin Thai
233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|Cream Cheese Wontons (4)
|$5.50