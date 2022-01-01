Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve wontons

Fuji Ya image

 

Fuji Ya

3547 Lexington Ave N Arden Hills, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
HH Wontons$6.00
More about Fuji Ya
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN WONTONS$16.00
Stuffed with buffalo glazed chicken, cream cheese and herbs, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with amablu coleslaw, celery and ranch
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

 

Pho Mai

319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$13.45
Delicious homemade Wontons (qty 12) in a light & flavorful broth.
Wonton Egg Noodle Soup w/ BBQ Pork$13.75
Egg noodles in a light & flavorful broth served with BBQ Pork and homemade Wontons (qty 6)!
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.95
Crispy Fried Cream Cheese Wontons (6)
More about Pho Mai
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Soup$4.95
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
Mi Wonton$10.95
Thin Egg Noodle Soup in Chicken Broth. served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño peppers, lime wedge. Topped with cilantro, green and white onions.
Pork & Shrimp filled wontons and BBQ Pork Slices
Wonton Soup Large$9.90
Pork and Shrimp filled wontons with broccoli, carrots, and peapods in chicken broth, topped with green onions and cilantro
More about V Bistro
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wontons$16.00
Stuffed with buffalo glazed chicken, cream cheese and herbs, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with amablu coleslaw, celery and ranch
More about The Loop - West End
#10 Cream Cheese Wontons image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#10 Cream Cheese Wontons$10.00
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
5B. Cream Cheese Wontons$8.50
Six cream cheese wontons deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.
51. Wonton Soup$6.50
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
KIKU BISTRO image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

KIKU BISTRO

2819 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (8069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cream Cheese Wonton$9.00
More about KIKU BISTRO
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wonton Soup$6.75
Wontons stuffed with ground chicken, onion, cilantro and cabbage in a chicken broth. CANNOT be made GF or V.
Cream Cheese Wontons$8.75
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese.
Cannot be made GF or V.
Sweet & Sour Sauce: GF and Vegan.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup$5.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$9.00
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Duck Bacon Wontons$14.00
Crunchy wontons, cream cheese, charred sweet corn, red peppers, green onions, chipotle raspberry drizzle
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
Tori 44 image

 

Tori 44

2203 44TH AVE N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese Wontons$10.00
Rich, Sweet and Savory Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon Fried Wontons with house Sweet n' Sour sauce.
More about Tori 44
Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids image

FRENCH FRIES

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

11880 ROUND LAKE BLVD NW, COON RAPIDS

Avg 3.4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Wontons (6x)$4.55
Cream cheese mixture of garlic and scallions, folded inside a wonton wrapper then deep fried. Served with Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
More about Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids
MCAD Cafe image

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie$15.95
Don't forget to add beverages to your order!
More about MCAD Cafe
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
Wonton Soup$9.00
More about Coconut Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#14 Wonton Soup
Chicken wontons & napa in chicken broth. Topped with green onions and cilantro.
#11 Wontons$7.50
Six crispy wontons - cream cheese or jalapeño cream cheese
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Restaurant banner

 

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

4515 FRANCE AVE S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cream Cheese Wonton (8)$6.45
8 pieces
Wonton Soup$4.25
Cup / Pint
More about GREAT WALL RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
7. Cream Cheese Wontons (8)$7.99
Eight Cream cheese wonton deep fried with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Thai Fusion
Flamin Thai image

SANDWICHES

Flamin Thai

233 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
Cream Cheese Wontons (4)$5.50
More about Flamin Thai

