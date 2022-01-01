Yellow curry in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve yellow curry
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|15C. Yellow Curry
Potatoes, Onions & Carrots.
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Yellow Curry
|$15.75
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, red onion and potatoes served with tortilla chips and rice.
Can be GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Dinner Yellow Curry
|$13.95
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Yellow Curry
|$13.50
Coconut Thai
3948 W 50th St, Edina
|Yellow Curry
|$15.00
|Yellow Curry Seafood Stir Fried
|$25.00
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|58. Yellow Curry
|$13.99
Thai yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrot, onion.