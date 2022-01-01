Yellow curry in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minneapolis restaurants that serve yellow curry

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
15C. Yellow Curry
Potatoes, Onions & Carrots.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry$15.75
Yellow curry paste, coconut milk, red onion and potatoes served with tortilla chips and rice.
Can be GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dinner Yellow Curry$13.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$13.50
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$15.00
Yellow Curry Seafood Stir Fried$25.00
More about Coconut Thai
Thai Fusion image

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
58. Yellow Curry$13.99
Thai yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrot, onion.
More about Thai Fusion

