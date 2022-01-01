Yogurt parfaits in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
The Hilltop - 5101 Arcadia Ave
5101 Arcadia Ave, Edina
|Yogurt Parfait
|$9.00
homemade granola, fresh fruit
MINNEØATS
US Route 169, Plymouth
|Mixed Berry Yogurt Parfait
|$8.00
Vanilla Greek yogurt topped with homemade berry compote & maple-almond granola makes for the perfect combo. The yogurt parfait comes in a 9 oz. container topped with a dome lid to ensure you are spill free!
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Greek Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
|$5.95
Greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries served with granola
|Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
|$6.49
Vanilla Greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries served with granola on the side