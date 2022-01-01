Downtown Minneapolis restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Downtown Minneapolis's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Indian
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
French
Scroll right

Must-try Downtown Minneapolis restaurants

My Burger Skyway image

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOM!$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Double Original$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Skyway
Vellee Deli image

 

Vellee Deli

109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KOREAN BURRITO$12.25
Chips$1.50
Fountain Soda$1.95
More about Vellee Deli
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
Breakfast Sandwich Bagel$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
More about Dave's Downtown
Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Sambusa ( 1 )$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
Somali Steak Sand$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
Afro Steak Dinner$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros *$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
Dante's Double Smashed$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.
Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Monello/Constantine image

 

Monello/Constantine

1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Focaccia$4.00
with whipped butter
Arancini$10.00
with taleggio and Harissa aioli
Constantine Gimlet$15.00
Constantine's famous Gimlet includes fresh lime cordial, hibiscus, acai, and dehydrated lime for garnish. Just add gin!
More about Monello/Constantine
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Murray's Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
Steak Burger$15.00
8oz. ground Murray's steak, house-made chips
Steak Sandwich$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Order Fries$4.95
Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Dave's Downtown Catering image

 

Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bottled Water$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
Wrap Box Lunch$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
Sandwich Box Lunch$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
More about Dave's Downtown Catering
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
Affogato Vanilla Bean
Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*.
*freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
Butter-Beer
Butterscotch syrup, butter extract, your choice of milk, topped with Caramel Whipped Cream* and Caramel Drizzle*. *Contains Dairy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
Penny's Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Penny's Coffee

100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Maple (16 oz)$6.00
Clove, cinnamon, star anise, myrtle pepper
Pain au Chocolat$5.00
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
Cappuccino$4.50
A short pour of steamed milk, complimenting a double-shot of espresso & a rich layer of microfoam.
More about Penny's Coffee
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Day Block Burger$14.00
char-grilled angus beef, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, tomato aioli, brioche bun
Chimi Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun
SM Crab Rangoon$14.00
cream cheese, crab meat, scallion, fried wontons, gochujang sweet chili sauce
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Zen Box Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TORI TANTANMEN$14.00
ginger chicken creamy paitan / szechuan spice ground chicken / kikurage/ shredded cucumber / ajitama* / scallions / goma doubanjiang tare / szechuan chili oil / temomi ramen noodle (No Pork) (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)
PORK KATSU SANDO$13.00
panko pork cutlet / fine shredded cabbage / spicy mayo / katsu sauce / shoyu pickled cukes / brioche bun
SEAWEED SALAD$7.00
seaweed / english cucumber / pickles / sesame vinaigrette (Vegan)
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$2.49
traditional hand tossed bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
Peshawari Naan$3.99
sweet naan stuffed with coconut flakes ground cashew and raisin
Garlic Naan$2.99
traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
More about Dancing Ganesha
112 Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

112 Eatery

112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1781 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stringozzi w/Lamb Sugo$24.00
Hand-rolled, thick string-like Umbrian pasta tossed with slow cooked lamb in tomato sauce.
112 Cheeseburger$14.00
A beef chuck patty, freshly ground in-house, topped with Brie de Meaux and served on a Brioche bun.
Tagliatelle with Foie Gras Meatballs$28.00
House made flat ribbon pasta with foie gras meatballs. Finished with a compound butter sauce with shallots, thyme and nutmeg.
More about 112 Eatery
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls$7.59
Stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crisp fresh vegetables & noodles. Not deep-fried. Regular or vegetarian. Gluten-Free
#24 Red Curry
This is classic Thai curry. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots & peppers.
#58 Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, green onions & crisp bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand!
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
Banner pic

 

Fhima's

40 S 7th St #124, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Leg of Duck Confit$32.00
With pomme purée and carrot color
Butter Brussels$12.00
More about Fhima's
Bacon Social House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

700 S 3rd St Suite A, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (339 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bacon Social House
801 Chophouse image

 

801 Chophouse

801 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 801 Chophouse
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Lakes & Legends Brewing image

 

Lakes & Legends Brewing

1368 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (840 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
(Lt Grey) Raptor Tee
(Yellow) Antlered Raptor Crew Sweatshirt$40.00
Marigold Growler$20.00
More about Lakes & Legends Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Dan Kelly's Pub

212 S 7th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Dan Kelly's Pub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown Minneapolis

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chai Lattes

Crepes

Cookies

Quesadillas

Gnocchi

Map

More near Downtown Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston