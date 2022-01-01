Downtown Minneapolis restaurants you'll love
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|BOM!
|$11.25
That's right, the February Burger of the Month is the Funkytown! ¼ lb. fresh, all beef patty topped with bacon onion marmalade, balsamic glazed onions, and funky gorgonzola cheese
|Veggie Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Double Original
|$9.75
Ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and sweet pickles on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Vellee Deli
109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis
|KOREAN BURRITO
|$12.25
|Chips
|$1.50
|Fountain Soda
|$1.95
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
|Breakfast Sandwich Bagel
|$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Beef Sambusa ( 1 )
|$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
|Somali Steak Sand
|$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
|Afro Steak Dinner
|$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Huevos Rancheros *
|$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
|Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes
|$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
|Dante's Double Smashed
|$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.
|Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
|Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
Monello/Constantine
1115 2ND AVE S, MINNEAPOLIS
|Focaccia
|$4.00
with whipped butter
|Arancini
|$10.00
with taleggio and Harissa aioli
|Constantine Gimlet
|$15.00
Constantine's famous Gimlet includes fresh lime cordial, hibiscus, acai, and dehydrated lime for garnish. Just add gin!
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Murray's Caesar Salad
|$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
|Steak Burger
|$15.00
8oz. ground Murray's steak, house-made chips
|Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|1/2 Order Fries
|$4.95
Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Bottled Water
|$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
|Wrap Box Lunch
|$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
|Sandwich Box Lunch
|$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
|Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
|Affogato Vanilla Bean
Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*.
*freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
|Butter-Beer
Butterscotch syrup, butter extract, your choice of milk, topped with Caramel Whipped Cream* and Caramel Drizzle*. *Contains Dairy
Penny's Coffee
100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Salted Maple (16 oz)
|$6.00
Clove, cinnamon, star anise, myrtle pepper
|Pain au Chocolat
|$5.00
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
A short pour of steamed milk, complimenting a double-shot of espresso & a rich layer of microfoam.
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Day Block Burger
|$14.00
char-grilled angus beef, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, tomato aioli, brioche bun
|Chimi Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun
|SM Crab Rangoon
|$14.00
cream cheese, crab meat, scallion, fried wontons, gochujang sweet chili sauce
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|TORI TANTANMEN
|$14.00
ginger chicken creamy paitan / szechuan spice ground chicken / kikurage/ shredded cucumber / ajitama* / scallions / goma doubanjiang tare / szechuan chili oil / temomi ramen noodle (No Pork) (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)
|PORK KATSU SANDO
|$13.00
panko pork cutlet / fine shredded cabbage / spicy mayo / katsu sauce / shoyu pickled cukes / brioche bun
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$7.00
seaweed / english cucumber / pickles / sesame vinaigrette (Vegan)
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Naan
|$2.49
traditional hand tossed bread freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
|Peshawari Naan
|$3.99
sweet naan stuffed with coconut flakes ground cashew and raisin
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly bake in a tandoor clay oven
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|Stringozzi w/Lamb Sugo
|$24.00
Hand-rolled, thick string-like Umbrian pasta tossed with slow cooked lamb in tomato sauce.
|112 Cheeseburger
|$14.00
A beef chuck patty, freshly ground in-house, topped with Brie de Meaux and served on a Brioche bun.
|Tagliatelle with Foie Gras Meatballs
|$28.00
House made flat ribbon pasta with foie gras meatballs. Finished with a compound butter sauce with shallots, thyme and nutmeg.
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|#3 Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls
|$7.59
Stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crisp fresh vegetables & noodles. Not deep-fried. Regular or vegetarian. Gluten-Free
|#24 Red Curry
This is classic Thai curry. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots & peppers.
|#58 Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, green onions & crisp bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand!
Fhima's
40 S 7th St #124, Minneapolis
|Leg of Duck Confit
|$32.00
With pomme purée and carrot color
|Butter Brussels
|$12.00
Bacon Social House
700 S 3rd St Suite A, Minneapolis
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
Lakes & Legends Brewing
1368 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis
|(Lt Grey) Raptor Tee
|(Yellow) Antlered Raptor Crew Sweatshirt
|$40.00
|Marigold Growler
|$20.00