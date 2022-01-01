Downtown Minneapolis American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
|Breakfast Sandwich Bagel
|$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Huevos Rancheros *
|$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
|Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes
|$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
|Dante's Double Smashed
|$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Murray's Caesar Salad
|$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
|Steak Burger
|$15.00
8oz. ground Murray's steak, house-made chips
|Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Bottled Water
|$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
|Wrap Box Lunch
|$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
|Sandwich Box Lunch
|$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
|Stringozzi w/Lamb Sugo
|$24.00
Hand-rolled, thick string-like Umbrian pasta tossed with slow cooked lamb in tomato sauce.
|112 Cheeseburger
|$14.00
A beef chuck patty, freshly ground in-house, topped with Brie de Meaux and served on a Brioche bun.
|Tagliatelle with Foie Gras Meatballs
|$28.00
House made flat ribbon pasta with foie gras meatballs. Finished with a compound butter sauce with shallots, thyme and nutmeg.
Bacon Social House
700 S 3rd St Suite A, Minneapolis