Downtown Minneapolis bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown Minneapolis
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
Popular items
|Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.
|Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
|Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
Popular items
|Murray's Caesar Salad
|$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
|Steak Burger
|$15.00
8oz. ground Murray's steak, house-made chips
|Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
Popular items
|Affogato Vanilla Bean
Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*.
*freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
|Butter-Beer
Butterscotch syrup, butter extract, your choice of milk, topped with Caramel Whipped Cream* and Caramel Drizzle*. *Contains Dairy
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Penny's Coffee
100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
Popular items
|Salted Maple (16 oz)
|$6.00
Clove, cinnamon, star anise, myrtle pepper
|Pain au Chocolat
|$5.00
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
A short pour of steamed milk, complimenting a double-shot of espresso & a rich layer of microfoam.
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
Popular items
|Day Block Burger
|$14.00
char-grilled angus beef, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, house pickles, tomato aioli, brioche bun
|Chimi Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun
|SM Crab Rangoon
|$14.00
cream cheese, crab meat, scallion, fried wontons, gochujang sweet chili sauce
FRENCH FRIES
112 Eatery
112 N 3rd Street, Minneapolis
Popular items
|Stringozzi w/Lamb Sugo
|$24.00
Hand-rolled, thick string-like Umbrian pasta tossed with slow cooked lamb in tomato sauce.
|112 Cheeseburger
|$14.00
A beef chuck patty, freshly ground in-house, topped with Brie de Meaux and served on a Brioche bun.
|Tagliatelle with Foie Gras Meatballs
|$28.00
House made flat ribbon pasta with foie gras meatballs. Finished with a compound butter sauce with shallots, thyme and nutmeg.
Fhima's
40 S 7th St #124, Minneapolis
Popular items
|Leg of Duck Confit
|$32.00
With pomme purée and carrot color
|Butter Brussels
|$12.00
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater