Downtown Minneapolis breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown Minneapolis

Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
Breakfast Sandwich Bagel$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
Breakfast Sandwich$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
More about Dave's Downtown
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros *$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
Dante's Double Smashed$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Order Fries$4.95
Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Dave's Downtown Catering image

 

Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bottled Water$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
Wrap Box Lunch$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
Sandwich Box Lunch$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
More about Dave's Downtown Catering
Bacon Social House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

700 S 3rd St Suite A, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (339 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bacon Social House
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown Minneapolis

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chai Lattes

Crepes

Cookies

Quesadillas

Gnocchi

Map

More near Downtown Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston