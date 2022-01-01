Downtown Minneapolis breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown Minneapolis
More about Dave's Downtown
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
|Breakfast Sandwich Bagel
|$5.95
Meat, egg, cheese on a plain bagel
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.45
Meat, egg, cheese on English muffin
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros *
|$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
|Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes
|$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
|Dante's Double Smashed
|$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|1/2 Order Fries
|$4.95
Enough for 2-4 people, golden fried with the skins on for flavor.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
Beer battered Wisconsin cheese curds golden fried and served best with our from scratch marinara sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Dave's Downtown Catering
Dave's Downtown Catering
900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Bottled Water
|$2.49
Ice cold bottled water
|Wrap Box Lunch
|$13.95
Choose from one of our famous wraps all boxed up with chips and a cookie
|Sandwich Box Lunch
|$12.95
Deli sandwich, chips, cookie all in a box with mayo/mustard on the side
More about Bacon Social House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House
700 S 3rd St Suite A, Minneapolis