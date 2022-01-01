Downtown Minneapolis cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Downtown Minneapolis

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.
Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
Affogato Vanilla Bean
Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*.
*freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
Butter-Beer
Butterscotch syrup, butter extract, your choice of milk, topped with Caramel Whipped Cream* and Caramel Drizzle*. *Contains Dairy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
Penny's Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Penny's Coffee

100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Maple (16 oz)$6.00
Clove, cinnamon, star anise, myrtle pepper
Pain au Chocolat$5.00
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
Cappuccino$4.50
A short pour of steamed milk, complimenting a double-shot of espresso & a rich layer of microfoam.
More about Penny's Coffee

