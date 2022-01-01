Downtown Minneapolis cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Downtown Minneapolis
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.
|Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
|Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Affogato Vanilla Bean
Vanilla syrup blended with milk, vanilla freeze base*, and ice. Espresso is poured over the blended base and topped with whipped cream*.
*freeze base and whipped cream contain dairy
|Butter-Beer
Butterscotch syrup, butter extract, your choice of milk, topped with Caramel Whipped Cream* and Caramel Drizzle*. *Contains Dairy
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Penny's Coffee
100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Salted Maple (16 oz)
|$6.00
Clove, cinnamon, star anise, myrtle pepper
|Pain au Chocolat
|$5.00
Layers of laminated dough & chocolate batons
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
A short pour of steamed milk, complimenting a double-shot of espresso & a rich layer of microfoam.