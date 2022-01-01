Downtown Minneapolis sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown Minneapolis
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Popular items
|Beef Sambusa ( 1 )
|$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
|Somali Steak Sand
|$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
|Afro Steak Dinner
|$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros *
|$14.95
(GF available) A crisp flour tortilla layered with buttery hashbrowns, spicy black beans, soft-scrambled eggs, and a 3-cheese blend baked to a golden brown. Called "Huevos Rancheros of the Gods" by roadfood.com. Topped with hand-chopped salsa and sour cream.
|Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes
|$14.95
These are the award-winners that put us on the map. Three melt-in-your-mouth hotcakes made with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. You can get them with fresh berries and pure maple syrup, but try your first bite without the syrup!
|Dante's Double Smashed
|$13.50
(GF available) Seasoned and smashed to perfection on our flat-top, this double burger is just what Dante ordered! Comes with two slices of American cheese. Hungry? Make it a triple (nearly 2/3 lb. of beef!)