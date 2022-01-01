Downtown Minneapolis Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis

Afro Deli & Grill image

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Sambusa ( 1 )$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
Somali Steak Sand$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
Afro Steak Dinner$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Zen Box Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TORI TANTANMEN$14.00
ginger chicken creamy paitan / szechuan spice ground chicken / kikurage/ shredded cucumber / ajitama* / scallions / goma doubanjiang tare / szechuan chili oil / temomi ramen noodle (No Pork) (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)
PORK KATSU SANDO$13.00
panko pork cutlet / fine shredded cabbage / spicy mayo / katsu sauce / shoyu pickled cukes / brioche bun
SEAWEED SALAD$7.00
seaweed / english cucumber / pickles / sesame vinaigrette (Vegan)
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Banner pic

 

Fhima's

40 S 7th St #124, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Leg of Duck Confit$32.00
With pomme purée and carrot color
Butter Brussels$12.00
More about Fhima's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown Minneapolis

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chai Lattes

Crepes

Cookies

Quesadillas

Gnocchi

Map

More near Downtown Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston