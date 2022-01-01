Downtown Minneapolis Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Popular items
|Beef Sambusa ( 1 )
|$2.25
Beef or Chicken with hot sauce on the side.
|Somali Steak Sand
|$8.29
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices. Served with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and mayonnaise on focaccia bread
|Afro Steak Dinner
|$10.49
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro, sautéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic and homemade red sauce over basmati rice or couscous
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|TORI TANTANMEN
|$14.00
ginger chicken creamy paitan / szechuan spice ground chicken / kikurage/ shredded cucumber / ajitama* / scallions / goma doubanjiang tare / szechuan chili oil / temomi ramen noodle (No Pork) (*Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meats, poultry or seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.)
|PORK KATSU SANDO
|$13.00
panko pork cutlet / fine shredded cabbage / spicy mayo / katsu sauce / shoyu pickled cukes / brioche bun
|SEAWEED SALAD
|$7.00
seaweed / english cucumber / pickles / sesame vinaigrette (Vegan)