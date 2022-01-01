Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple fritters in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve apple fritters

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$2.95
Yeast raised dough mixed with apple pie filling and covered in cinnamon and sugar.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter$2.95
Yeast raised dough mixed with apple pie filling and covered in cinnamon and sugar.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S

