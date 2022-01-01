Apple fritters in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve apple fritters
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Apple Fritter
|$2.95
Yeast raised dough mixed with apple pie filling and covered in cinnamon and sugar.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
|Apple Fritter
|$2.95
Yeast raised dough mixed with apple pie filling and covered in cinnamon and sugar.
Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy, and Wheat