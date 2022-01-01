Bacon cheeseburgers in Downtown Minneapolis
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.49
burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, bourbon sauce on a bun served with fixings and a side
|Jalapeño Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.75
burger patty, bacon, Cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, chipotle mayo on a bun served with fixings and a side
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.95
burger patty, bacon, American cheese on a bun served with fixings and a side
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger
|$11.95
Bacon, sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese.
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|LG Bacon Cheeseburger
|$23.00
tomato aioli, bacon, ground beef, aged cheddar, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes,
house-made pickles
|SM Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
tomato aioli, bacon, ground beef, aged cheddar, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes,
house-made pickles