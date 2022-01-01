Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana cake in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve banana cake

Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Banana Pound Cake$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis

