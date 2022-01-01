Buffalo chicken salad in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomato and blue cheese crumbles topped with a diced chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce.