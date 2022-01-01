Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo & Pepperjack Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese served on a bun with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A spicy buffalo tossed chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato. Choose golden fried or grilled.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken, provolone, fresh jalapenos, spinach, buffalo sauce, brioche bun, side of cheddar cheese sauce
More about Day Block Brewing Company

