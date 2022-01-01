Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Downtown Minneapolis
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Buffalo & Pepperjack Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, pepperjack cheese served on a bun with fixings and a side
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A spicy buffalo tossed chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato. Choose golden fried or grilled.