Burritos in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve burritos
Vellee Deli
109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis
|KOREAN BURRITO
|$12.25
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Fredo's Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
Fredo's at it again. Two scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheese, and fajita veggies, all wrapped in a 12" golden-wheat tortilla. Add your meat of choice, or keep it vegetarian! Comes with salsa and sour cream on the side.
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. *Substitute black beans to make it vegetarian. Add a side of hashbrowns or home fries 2.95