Burritos in Downtown Minneapolis

KOREAN BURRITO image

 

Vellee Deli

109 S 7th St,Ste 263,Baker Center,, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
KOREAN BURRITO$12.25
More about Vellee Deli
Fredo's Breakfast Burrito image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fredo's Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Fredo's at it again. Two scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, shredded cheese, and fajita veggies, all wrapped in a 12" golden-wheat tortilla. Add your meat of choice, or keep it vegetarian! Comes with salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar and jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream. *Substitute black beans to make it vegetarian. Add a side of hashbrowns or home fries 2.95
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Dave's Downtown Catering

900 2nd Ave S Suite 230, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.49
Scrambled Eggs, hashbrowns, bacon, sausage, peppers, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with salsa and sour cream. (minimum order of 6)
More about Dave's Downtown Catering

