Caprese sandwiches in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

454e779f-74e6-4ff3-862a-45bebf54c76e image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Caprese Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S

