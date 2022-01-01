Caprese sandwiches in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Caprese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
|Caprese Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella*, basil pesto*, and an egg custard patty* served on an aged cheddar & onion bialy bun*
*Contain milk products