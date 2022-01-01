Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Downtown Minneapolis

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chai tea

Masala Chai Tea Latte image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Masala Chai Tea Latte
Steamed milk combined with Rishi Masala Chai. Our chai is made with black tea and a blend of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, clove and black pepper and is lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar. Medium caffeine level.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea$3.45
Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon with just the right amount of clove and black pepper.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

