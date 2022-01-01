Chicken salad in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Chipotle Chicken Club Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch. Spice it up with some mango habanero sauce on top
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
romaine, house made caesar dressing, radish, gremolata croutons, black pepper, parmesan
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, garlic toast croutons, grilled chicken
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine and spring mix greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, red onion, tomato and blue cheese crumbles topped with a diced chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce.