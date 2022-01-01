Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.85
Jalapeño Chipotle Chicken Club Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese chipotle mayo on a bun with fixings and a side
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on a bun with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Chicken breast grilled to order with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and pesto mayonnaise on focaccia bread
More about Afro Deli & Grill
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
breaded chicken, roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, basil
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
ghost chili sauce, bread and butter pickles, house-made chips
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Premium Chicken breast pounded thin and breaded in our own italian and parmesan crust fried to perfection and topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted muenster served on a hoagie bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A spicy buffalo tossed chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato. Choose golden fried or grilled.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken, provolone, fresh jalapenos, spinach, buffalo sauce, brioche bun, side of cheddar cheese sauce
Chimi Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun
More about Day Block Brewing Company

