Chicken sandwiches in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.85
|Jalapeño Chipotle Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese chipotle mayo on a bun with fixings and a side
|Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese on a bun with fixings and a side
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Chicken breast grilled to order with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and pesto mayonnaise on focaccia bread
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$13.00
breaded chicken, roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, basil
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
ghost chili sauce, bread and butter pickles, house-made chips
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Premium Chicken breast pounded thin and breaded in our own italian and parmesan crust fried to perfection and topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted muenster served on a hoagie bun.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich A spicy buffalo tossed chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato. Choose golden fried or grilled.
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken, provolone, fresh jalapenos, spinach, buffalo sauce, brioche bun, side of cheddar cheese sauce
|Chimi Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, pickled red onion, chimichurri sauce, provolone, spinach, brioche bun