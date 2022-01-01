Chicken tenders in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken tenders

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Chicken Tender Wrap$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Chicken Tenders$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
