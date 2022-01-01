Chicken tenders in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Dave's Downtown
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dressing.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
All white mean chicken breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with your choice of dipping sauce.