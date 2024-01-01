Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeño Chipotle Chicken Club Sandwich$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese chipotle mayo on a bun with fixings and a side
Chipotle Chicken Club Salad$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch. Spice it up with some mango habanero sauce on top
Chipotle Chicken Club Wrap$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
More about Dave's Downtown
Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street-Style Chipotle Chicken Tacos$13.95
(GF) Two corn tortillas with chopped chipotle chicken. Topped with diced onions, cilantro, and salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with a side of house-made chips and queso.
More about Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis

