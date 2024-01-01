Chipotle chicken in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Jalapeño Chipotle Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese chipotle mayo on a bun with fixings and a side
|Chipotle Chicken Club Salad
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch. Spice it up with some mango habanero sauce on top
|Chipotle Chicken Club Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Street-Style Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$13.95
(GF) Two corn tortillas with chopped chipotle chicken. Topped with diced onions, cilantro, and salsa roja or salsa verde. Served with a side of house-made chips and queso.