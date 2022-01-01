Chocolate cake in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve chocolate cake
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
Ripened whole bananas, midnight cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate combine to create this moist decadent pound cake.
Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Soy
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
buttermilk chocolate cake, hot fudge, toffee bits, whipped cream
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis
901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Banana Pound Cake
|$2.50
