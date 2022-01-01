Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Downtown Minneapolis

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
More about My Burger Skyway
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.95
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Minneapolis

Chai Lattes

Curry

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Curry Chicken

Key Lime Pies

Muffins

Map

More near Downtown Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston