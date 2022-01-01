Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve country fried steaks

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Country Fried Steak$10.49
Breaded & Fried Country Fried Steak served with two eggs your way, country gravy, and toast
More about Dave's Downtown
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$16.95
Hungry? 5 oz. of tender NY Strip steak, butterflied and pounded thin, dipped in buttermilk and seasoned flour, and fried to perfection. Oh yah, 2 eggs any style, toast, hashbrowns, and to-die-for country sausage gravy puts this one over the top.
Country Fried Steak & Waffle$18.95
This is the top dog of HELL'S WAFFLES. A golden-malted cornmeal waffle topped with a 5oz. country fried NY Strip Steak and a poached egg, slathered in country gravy. Pure maple syrup included on the side. Come on, just look at that picture.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

