Country fried steaks in Downtown Minneapolis
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Country Fried Steak
|$10.49
Breaded & Fried Country Fried Steak served with two eggs your way, country gravy, and toast
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$16.95
Hungry? 5 oz. of tender NY Strip steak, butterflied and pounded thin, dipped in buttermilk and seasoned flour, and fried to perfection. Oh yah, 2 eggs any style, toast, hashbrowns, and to-die-for country sausage gravy puts this one over the top.
|Country Fried Steak & Waffle
|$18.95
This is the top dog of HELL'S WAFFLES. A golden-malted cornmeal waffle topped with a 5oz. country fried NY Strip Steak and a poached egg, slathered in country gravy. Pure maple syrup included on the side. Come on, just look at that picture.