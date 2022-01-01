Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Crispy Chicken$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Skyway
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.85
More about Dave's Downtown
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

80 S 9th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3576 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

