Curry in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve curry

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

Takeout
Chicken curry$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#24 Red Curry
This is classic Thai curry. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots & peppers.
#25 Massamun Curry
Tender meat simmered in a tasty curry with potatoes & peanuts.
