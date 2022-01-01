Egg benedict in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg benedict
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Eggs Benedict
|$10.49
two eggs, canadian bacon, english muffins topped with Hollandaise sauce served with hashbrowns
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.95
Two basted eggs and grilled hickory smoked ham, nestled on toasted english muffins, smothered with homemade hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns.