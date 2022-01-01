Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Downtown Minneapolis

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve egg benedict

Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$10.49
two eggs, canadian bacon, english muffins topped with Hollandaise sauce served with hashbrowns
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$12.95
Two basted eggs and grilled hickory smoked ham, nestled on toasted english muffins, smothered with homemade hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Minneapolis

Mac And Cheese

Tiramisu

Turkey Burgers

Mussels

Crispy Chicken

Curry

Cake

French Toast

Map

More near Downtown Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston