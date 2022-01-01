Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Downtown Minneapolis

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walleye Fish and Chips$22.95
Cold-water walleye fillets with housemade lemon-scallion tartar sauce.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$13.95
Our succulent white fish hand dipped in our own beer batter served with fries, fresh lemon and our homemade tartar sauce.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Minneapolis

Grilled Chicken

Croissants

Chicken Caesar Salad

Veggie Burgers

Patty Melts

Gnocchi

Mussels

Roti

Map

More near Downtown Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston