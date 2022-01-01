French toast in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe - Loring Park
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe - Loring Park
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Side French Toast
|$4.95
|Fabulous French Toast
|$9.95
Thick slices of battered egg bread grilled to golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
|Seriously French Toast
|$11.95
Two home style battered croissants grilled to perfection dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of apple, strawberry, blueberry or banana.