Hot chocolate in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

Takeout
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Real white* or dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk and topped with whipped cream*.
*White chocolate and whipped cream contain dairy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S

901 Marquette Ave S, Minneapolis

TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Real white* or dark chocolate sauce steamed with milk and topped with whipped cream*.
*White chocolate and whipped cream contain dairy
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine - ATT Minneapolis - 901 Marquette Ave S

