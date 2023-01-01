Mac and cheese in Downtown Minneapolis
Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
Mac and Cheese
$14.95
An elevated twist on the American classic. Thick cavatappi noodles stirred into a rich and comforting sauce made of creamy smoked gouda, fontina, and american cheese. Topped with white pepper and seasoned breadcrumbs. Add proteins and build it up how you like it.
Kids Mac & Cheese
$6.66
Our take on an out-of-the-box classic. Elbow Macaroni noodles cooked in heavy cream and American cheese.
Mac & Cheese Balls
$7.95
Our rich cavatappi noodle and smoked gouda Mac and Cheese is rolled, breaded and fried into crispy round bites. Served with bacon ranch.