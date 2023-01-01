Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Downtown Minneapolis

Go
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese$14.95
An elevated twist on the American classic. Thick cavatappi noodles stirred into a rich and comforting sauce made of creamy smoked gouda, fontina, and american cheese. Topped with white pepper and seasoned breadcrumbs. Add proteins and build it up how you like it.
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.66
Our take on an out-of-the-box classic. Elbow Macaroni noodles cooked in heavy cream and American cheese.
Mac & Cheese Balls$7.95
Our rich cavatappi noodle and smoked gouda Mac and Cheese is rolled, breaded and fried into crispy round bites. Served with bacon ranch.
More about Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$12.00
smoked gouda mac and cheese, parmesan, served w/ marinara
More about Day Block Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown Minneapolis

Cookies

Turkey Burgers

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Salmon

Rice Bowls

Tacos

Scallops

Map

More near Downtown Minneapolis to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1104 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (240 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (377 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1781 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston