Nachos in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve nachos

Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Salad$13.95
Bed of Corn Tortilla Chips with Melted Cheddar Cheese with Beef, Chicken or Black Beans and Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

 

Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$8.95
(GF) A big ol’ stack of tortilla chips smothered with our house-made queso sauce and topped with a bright pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and a dollop of sour cream. Add a protein to take it to the next level.
More about Hell's Kitchen - Minneapolis

