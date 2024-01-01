Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chia Oatmeal Pudding$5.00
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.00
More about Dancing Ganesha

