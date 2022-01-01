Quesadillas in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.79
Sliced grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and sour cream in a warm tortilla.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.95
Fresh grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and cheese with our southwest blend of seasoning. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.