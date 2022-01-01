Quesadillas in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.79
Sliced grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and sour cream in a warm tortilla.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Chicken Quesadilla image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.95
Fresh grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and cheese with our southwest blend of seasoning. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

