Romaine and radicchio are tossed in caesar dressing (parmesan, egg, lemon juice, anchovy, garlic) and plated. Topped with anchovies fried in Tabasco batter (sparkling water, tabasco, corn starch) and toasted bread crumbs. Garnished with dill and chervil.

ALLERGENS - egg, fish, gluten, dairy, nightshade, allium