Chocolate chip cookies in
Linden Hills
/
Minneapolis
/
Linden Hills
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Linden Hills restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Milio's
3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.60
More about Milio's
Café Cerés
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE
$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie made with tahini and Valrhona chocolate.
Contains: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
More about Café Cerés
