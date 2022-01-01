Chocolate chip cookies in Linden Hills

Go
Linden Hills restaurants
Toast

Linden Hills restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Milio's

3813 W 44th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.60
More about Milio's
Item pic

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie made with tahini and Valrhona chocolate.
Contains: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
More about Café Cerés

Browse other tasty dishes in Linden Hills

Cookies

Map

More near Linden Hills to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston