Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Linden Hills

Go
Linden Hills restaurants
Toast

Linden Hills restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Martina image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Martina
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT image

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
More about Café Cerés

Browse other tasty dishes in Linden Hills

Cake

Croissants

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Linden Hills to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston