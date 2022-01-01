Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Linden Hills
/
Minneapolis
/
Linden Hills
/
Chocolate Croissants
Linden Hills restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
Avg 5
(9100 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$5.00
More about Martina
Café Cerés
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
$4.50
Chocolate filled croissant.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy.
More about Café Cerés
