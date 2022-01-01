Longfellow restaurants you'll love
Must-try Longfellow restaurants
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7oz ground beef patty, american cheese, sandwiched on an egg bun
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
|Blue Plate Deluxe Burger
|$15.95
7oz ground beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce, sandwiched on brioche
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Baked & Loaded
|$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
|Jiffy Burger
|$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
|Mount Blucuvious
|$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Yankee Fish & Chips
|$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***
|Smash Chzbrg
|$6.00
1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED cheese burger on a toasted bun with burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
|The Burger
|$13.00
Grass fed & organic beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side
Okome House
4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis
|Misoshiru
|$3.50
vegetable broth miso soup w/mixed vegetables. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
|Atsuage Don (Fried Tofu)
|$12.00
organic fried tofu, bell peppers, onion, edamame, corn, mushroom, broccoli, green onion, in a soy chili sauce. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
|Tori Karaage
|$7.00
fried chicken w/a creamy miso soy sauce, topped with green onion (Gluten Free)
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|COLT
|$13.95
American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo
|Basic Bob
|$11.45
Basic hamburger or cheeseburger
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings
|$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
|Thai Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain