Longfellow American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Longfellow
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7oz ground beef patty, american cheese, sandwiched on an egg bun
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
|Blue Plate Deluxe Burger
|$15.95
7oz ground beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce, sandwiched on brioche
More about Blue Door Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Popular items
|Baked & Loaded
|$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
|Jiffy Burger
|$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
|Mount Blucuvious
|$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings
|$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
|Thai Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain