Longfellow American restaurants you'll love

Longfellow restaurants
Longfellow Grill

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.50
7oz ground beef patty, american cheese, sandwiched on an egg bun
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
Blue Plate Deluxe Burger$15.95
7oz ground beef patty, wisconsin cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion strings, 10k lakes sauce, sandwiched on brioche
Blue Door Pub

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Popular items
Baked & Loaded$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
Jiffy Burger$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
Mount Blucuvious$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Popular items
Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
Thai Curry Bowl$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
Turkey Club$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

