Longfellow bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Longfellow
More about Blue Door Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Popular items
|Baked & Loaded
|$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
|Jiffy Burger
|$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
|Mount Blucuvious
|$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
More about Merlins Rest Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Yankee Fish & Chips
|$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***
|Smash Chzbrg
|$6.00
1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED cheese burger on a toasted bun with burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
|The Burger
|$13.00
Grass fed & organic beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|COLT
|$13.95
American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo
|Basic Bob
|$11.45
Basic hamburger or cheeseburger
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings
|$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
|Thai Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain