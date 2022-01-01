Cake in Longfellow

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Cakes, Eggs, & Links.$12.50
Chocolate Cake$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Cake$8.75
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
English Toffee Cake$9.75
A Merlins staple! A traditional spiced steam cake topped with warm Birds custard and MRP toffee sauce
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Chocolate Cake$8.00
**Contains Gluten**
Sinful Cake$10.00
