Cheeseburgers in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7oz ground beef patty, american cheese, sandwiched on an egg bun
More about Blue Door Pub
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Kidz Cheeseburger
|$7.95
American cheese and pickle. Served with choice of tater tots, applesauce or veggies and dip.
NOTE: Kids meals are for children 12 and under. A $4 charge will be added for anyone older ordering off the kids menu.
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Single patty, white American cheese.