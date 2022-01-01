Chicken sandwiches in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Howe's Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our juicy broasted chicken breast topped with sweet
chili coleslaw and house pickles served original or
Hot Chic