Chicken sandwiches in Longfellow

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
More about Longfellow Grill
Howe's Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Howe's Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our juicy broasted chicken breast topped with sweet
chili coleslaw and house pickles served original or
Hot Chic
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

