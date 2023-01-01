Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Longfellow

Go
Longfellow restaurants
Toast

Longfellow restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

Okome House

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Pocky Cookies and Cream$4.50
More about Okome House
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*THC* Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich - 5mg$12.00
5mg THC-infused buttercream, chocolate ganache, and 2 chocolate chip cookies
*** TAKEOUT ONLY! ***
delivery guests who order and pay, will not receive the item and we will refund the guest 100% of their order if they try to order for delivery
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Longfellow

Steak Salad

Street Tacos

Fish And Chips

Burritos

Honey Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Longfellow to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (254 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston