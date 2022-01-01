Curry in Longfellow
Okome House
4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis
|Curry Don
|$11.50
mushroom, onion, carrot, corn, edamame, tomato, pickled radish, broccoli, w/Japanese Curry. (Vegetarian)
|Udon Curry Soup
|$12.00
Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with vegetable curry, seaweed and green onions.
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Thai Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice