Curry in Longfellow

Longfellow restaurants
Longfellow restaurants that serve curry

Okome House

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Don$11.50
mushroom, onion, carrot, corn, edamame, tomato, pickled radish, broccoli, w/Japanese Curry. (Vegetarian)
Udon Curry Soup$12.00
Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with vegetable curry, seaweed and green onions.
Okome House
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Bowl$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

