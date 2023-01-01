Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Longfellow

Go
Longfellow restaurants
Toast

Longfellow restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benny$99.00
poached eggs, roasted ham, english muffin, hollandaise, hashbrowns
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Brisket Egg Benedict$15.00
Smoked brisket, poached eggs*, avocado, BBQ sauce, and chipotle hollandaise sauce on an English muffin; served with a choice of potato
*Gluten-Friendly Option*
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Longfellow

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Egg Rolls

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Coleslaw

Chili

Street Tacos

Map

More near Longfellow to explore

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston