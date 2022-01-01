Fish and chips in Longfellow

Toast

Longfellow restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Longfellow Grill
Yankee Fish & Chips image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Yankee Fish & Chips$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***
More about Merlins Rest Pub

