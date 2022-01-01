Fish and chips in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Longfellow Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Merlins Rest Pub
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Yankee Fish & Chips
|$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***