French toast in Longfellow
Longfellow restaurants that serve french toast
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|French Toast.
|$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
|Kids French Toast
|$99.00
served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00
|Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.
|$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Kids French Toast Sticks
|$7.00
|Berry French Toast
|$10.00
Cinnamon french toast, topped with berry compote and powdered sugar.