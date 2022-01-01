Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Longfellow

Longfellow restaurants
Toast

Longfellow restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Kids French Toast$99.00
served with fruit on the side add bacon or sausage 1.00
Nashville French Toast Chicken Stack.$15.50
French toast, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, over easy egg, syrup
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids French Toast Sticks$7.00
Berry French Toast$10.00
Cinnamon french toast, topped with berry compote and powdered sugar.
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

