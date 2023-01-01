Honey chicken in Longfellow
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Honey Lime Chicken Salad.
|$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$99.00
hand breaded chicken, house made hot honey, lettuce, pickles, mayo
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Fall
|$17.00
Crispy or grilled chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, craisins, roasted squash, and apple tossed in green goddess
dressing.
*Gluten-Friendly Option*