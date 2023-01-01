Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Longfellow

Longfellow restaurants
Longfellow restaurants that serve honey chicken

Honey Lime Chicken Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$99.00
hand breaded chicken, house made hot honey, lettuce, pickles, mayo
Honey Lime Chicken Salad$99.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Fall$17.00
Crispy or grilled chicken, honey mustard drizzle, mixed greens, boiled egg, craisins, roasted squash, and apple tossed in green goddess
dressing.
*Gluten-Friendly Option*
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

